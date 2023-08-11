Madrid. An expert from Northwestern University created the longest time-lapse video of an exoplanet to date, spanning 17 years around its star.

Constructed from real data, the footage (

) shows Beta Pictoris b, a planet 12 times the mass of Jupiter, sailing around its star in an inclined orbit. The video condenses images collected between 2003 and 2020 into 10 seconds. In that time, viewers can see the planet make about 75 percent of a full orbit.

“We need another six years of data before we can see a full orbit,” astrophysicist Jason Wang, who led the work, said in a statement. “We are almost there. Patience is key.”

An expert in exoplanet imaging, Wang is an assistant professor of physics and astronomy in Northwestern’s Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and a member of the Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Exploration in Astrophysics. Late last year, he released a video exposing 12 years of a family of four exoplanets orbiting his star.

Beta Pictoris b is huge and very young

Beta Pictoris b is huge; It is located about 63 light years from Earth in the constellation of Pictor. The distance between the planet and its star (Beta Pictoris) is about 10 times the distance between Earth and the Sun. Compared to it, it is 1.75 times more massive and 8.7 times more luminous. It is also very young: it is only between 20 and 26 million years old.

When that body was first imaged in 2003, its size and brightness made it easier to detect, compared to other exoplanets. “It is extremely bright, which is why it is one of the first such bodies to be discovered and photographed directly. It’s so big that it’s on the borderline between a planet and a brown dwarf, which are more massive than this one,” Wang added.

The astrophysicist began tracking the exoplanet years ago, building his first system time sequence to show five years of its journey.