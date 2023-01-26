The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center stated that the mission of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the International Space Station will include 20 scientific experiments from Emirati universities.

The center announced the details of the second mission of the UAE astronaut program, where the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, called “Endeavor”, will be carried aboard the “Falcon 9” rocket, astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi, Stephen Bowen (mission commander NASA), and Warren Hoberg (commander of the spacecraft). NASA), Andrey Fedyaev (Roscosmos mission specialist).

This came during a press conference organized by the US Space Agency (NASA), on Wednesday, to reveal the latest developments in the “Crew-6” mission, where the main information of the mission was announced. Like launch time and chances.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said, “Sultan Al Neyadi is now fully prepared, as he completed, with his colleague Hazza, five years of training, which included spacewalks and operations aboard the International Space Station.”

He added, “As part of the mission, we will have 20 scientific experiments from Emirati universities, in addition to educational and awareness activities.”

For his part, Sultan Al Neyadi said, “The idea of ​​waking up every morning, and looking from the observation unit (Coppola), where you can see the earth every 90 minutes, this idea in itself is wonderful, indescribable.”

He added, “Hazza Al Mansouri’s mission was a milestone for the sustainable Emirati presence in space, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, promised to complete this journey, and today we are preparing to launch the second Emirati mission to the space station.” international. This time, the goal is greater, and the duration of the mission has become six months, and the UAE has two new astronauts who are training with the 23rd batch of the NASA Astronaut Program.