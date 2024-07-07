Lvova-Belova helped return 20 children from refugee camps in Syria to Russia

The Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova helped to return another 20 Russian children from refugee camps in Syria to their homeland. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the ombudsman.

According to her, the return of the children was preceded by long and intense work: coordinating and preparing documents, exchanging data and negotiations.

As a result, seven girls and 13 boys aged 5 to 15 returned home. They will undergo medical examination and social rehabilitation, after which they will meet with their relatives.

Last year, Lvova-Belova announced plans to return 200 children from Syria to Russia. She added that there were difficulties in the work related to the “arrest” order of the International Criminal Court (ICC), but a solution had already been found.