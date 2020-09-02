Unhappy over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, fans’ anger against Riya Chakraborty came to the fore when Actor’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against the actress and her family members. On seeing Riya accused, a large crowd of fans joined her family as well. There is no shortage of people who believe that Riya has committed infidelity with Sushant. Now a tweet related to this is going viral – in which Riya Chakraborty is Bewafa.

Actually a 20 rupee note is going viral on Twitter. Above this note someone who hates Riya has written – Riya Chakraborty is unfaithful. It has been hashtagged by writing #RheaChakrabortyBewafaHai with this tweet becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Alam was such that everyone had the same discussion on the tongue. Everyone on every corner of social media wanted to know why Sonam Gupta is unfaithful. Many tried to prove Sonam to be unfaithful from the old note of 10 to the new note of 2000.

Let me tell you that Riya has been accused by Sushant’s father of cheating, cheating money and abetment to suicide. Fans believe that the problem of depression with Sushant started from the same time he was in a relationship with Riya. Many chats of Riya have surfaced, in which Sushant has been told about giving drugs. The CBI and NCB are investigating the case with drugs.