Forbes magazine has published a rating of the 20 richest wives and husbands of Russian civil servants. The list was headed by the wife of the deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Kamchatka Territory Igor Yevtushka. The woman’s income amounted to 3.12 billion rubles, while her name remains unknown.

On the second line of the rating was Ekaterina Ignatova, the wife of the general director of the state corporation “Rostec” Sergei Chemezov (1.49 billion rubles). The third place was taken by the wife of the governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz Olga Bogomaz (1.38 billion), who was named the leader of last year’s ranking of the richest spouses of civil servants.

The top ten also included Larisa Nazarova, wife of the first deputy chairman of the government of Bashkiria, Andrey Nazarov (864 million rubles), wife of State Duma deputy Alexander Nekrasov, Elena Nekrasova (676.9 million), Alla Sablina (Nalcha), wife of State Duma deputy Dmitry Sablin (629 million ), wife of Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Yuri Vorobyov Lyudmila Vorobyova (535.8 million), wife of the deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Irkutsk region Alexander Bitarov (493.8 million), wife of the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov Gulsina Minnikhanova (480.8 million), and Elena Redkina, wife of the deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Kamchatka Territory Igor Redkin (367.76 million).

Among the husbands of Russian civil servants who got into the rating was Kirill Komarov, the husband of Senator Lyubov Glebova (160.8 million rubles), who took 17th place. In 19th place – Alexey Zolotarev, the husband of Olga Grebneva, an employee of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (157.4 million).