All clubs on the list are European; Real Madrid returned to 1st place, surpassing Manchester City

The combined revenue of the 20 main football clubs in the world surpassed the €10 billion mark for the first time. It was €10.5 billion in the 2022-2023 season, 14% more than in the previous season (2021-2022) and in the last pre-pandemic season (2018-2019). In these 2 moments, the combined revenue was €9.2 billion.

The survey was carried out by the British business consultancy company Deloitte. It is the 27th edition of the annual survey “Football Money League”. All 20 clubs that make up the ranking are European. The company attributes the growth to the return of full stadium capacity after the pandemic.

The biggest highlight was the Real Madridwhich surpassed the Manchester City and became the richest club in Europe again, a position it had lost in the 2018-2019 season. The club had record revenue of €831.4 million.

Deloitte attributes Real Madrid's growth to “strong retail performance” and the increase in attendance at stadiums, after the easing of pandemic restrictive measures.

In 2nd place, Manchster City had record revenue of €825.9 million, driven by titles in the European Champions League and the Premier League (English championship).

O PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) entered the top 3 for the 1st time, with €801.8 million. It was followed by Barcelona (€800.1 million), which rose 3 positions, being the club that grew the most from one season to the next.

Barça's growth was sustained, according to Deloitte, “due to the return of fans to stadiums, record licensing and merchandising sales and increased sponsorship revenues”.

The one that lost the most positions was the Liverpool, which had revenue of €682.9 million and moved from 3rd to 7th position. It was one of only 3 clubs that had a drop in revenue between seasons, alongside Madrid's athletic It's from West Ham.