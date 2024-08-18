The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has completed 20 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery bike drivers, out of a total of 40 rest areas being implemented in a number of vital areas in the Emirate of Dubai, with the aim of raising the level of traffic safety on the roads of the Emirate of Dubai, enhancing the quality of life, reducing the risks of road accidents, providing services and comfort to bike drivers while they wait for new orders, raising their level of happiness, and encouraging them to adhere to traffic laws and regulations.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), stressed the RTA’s keenness to provide a safe and comfortable environment to facilitate the work of delivery bike drivers, enhance traffic safety for all road users, and achieve the targets of the indicators of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy and its vision: (Zero Fatalities) to make Dubai the best in the world in the field of traffic safety.

Al Tayer said: “The implementation of rest areas comes in line with the significant growth witnessed by the delivery sector in recent years, to meet the public’s needs for goods. The number of companies providing delivery services by motorcycle in the Emirate of Dubai reached 2,535 companies by the end of last June, while the number of delivery bikes reached 40,088.”

Al Tayer added: “The locations for implementing rest stops were identified based on analysing operational data, and through studying the areas with the highest demand for delivery services, as well as coordinating with delivery companies. According to this study, rest stops were implemented in Hessa Street, Barsha Heights, Al Barsha, Al Karama, Warqat Al Buteen, Umm Suqeim (Jumeirah 3), Jumeirah (Al Wasl Road), The Greens, the Trade Centre, Rashidiya, Satwa, Nad Al Hamar, Al Nahda, Oud Metha, Arabian Ranches, International City, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Al Jaddaf, Mirdif, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Dubai Motor City, and Al Garhoud.”

He said: “The exterior design of the rest houses took into account limiting the impact of sunlight inside the rest house, and providing appropriate insulation without obstructing vision. The rest houses include an air-conditioned area for drivers to rest, equipped with snack machines, a water dispenser, and an area for charging mobile phones. Each rest house can accommodate 10 people depending on the area, and a sufficient number of parking spaces for motorcycles were provided next to the rest house.”

It is noteworthy that the Roads and Transport Authority has developed an integrated work system for the delivery sector, to ensure the excellence of services provided to the public, the most important of which is the issuance of professional certificates for delivery drivers. In 2022, it launched the Excellence Award for the Delivery Service Sector, to enhance competition between companies and delivery bike drivers, in raising the level of traffic safety, adhering to traffic laws and regulations, and developing the services provided by companies to customers. The winners of the first session were honored at the beginning of this year.

The Excellence Award for the Delivery Sector includes two categories: the first is for companies, and includes honoring the top three companies in the delivery service, and the top three companies in the delivery service via smart platforms and applications. The second category is for drivers, and includes honoring the top 100 professional drivers.

2535• A company providing delivery services with an operating capacity of up to 40,088 bikes.