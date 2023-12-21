The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has set seven requirements that must be adhered to and signed to obtain a “private teaching work permit,” noting that it receives about 20 applications daily from those wishing to work in the field of private lessons from the four categories authorized to obtain the permit.

This came during the “Customer First Forum regarding the private teacher work permit service card, which was held remotely yesterday, Thursday.”

In detail, Asma Al Shamsi, Project Manager in the Electronic Services Department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, confirmed that the seven requirements that must be signed by the service provider to obtain the permit include disclosing any conflict of interest, as the teacher is prohibited from providing private lessons service to any student. He is affiliated with the school in which he works, and not to disclose the confidentiality of information related to students and parents, “as the service provider is allowed to arrange with students to visit their homes to give them lessons,” and to prohibit the use of verbal or physical violence with students, and not to delve into topics that carry abnormal or extremist concepts or ideas. It is inconsistent with the national identity of the UAE, and not to form any inappropriate relationship by any means, such as sending emails or pictures to students, and staying away from any physical contact, in addition to adhering to a modest public appearance in accordance with the country’s traditions.

She said, “The demand for the service is very good, as the Ministry receives, daily, about 20 applications from the four categories authorized to obtain the permit, since the announcement of the mechanism for obtaining a private teaching work permit,” noting that the procedures include submitting the application through one of the application channels. «The website and smart application of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, ensuring that the conditions and supporting documents are met, and accreditation, while the Ministry refers the application after verifying that it fulfills all requirements to the Ministry of Education to obtain final approval.

She indicated that the four categories authorized to obtain a work permit for a private teacher include the category of university and school students, the category of the unemployed, and the category of workers in various sectors, in addition to teachers registered in a government or private school, while the prescribed work patterns include full-time, part-time, Temporary work, flexible work, and remote work, pointing out that working in private teaching has become prohibited without obtaining a permit, and if violators are caught, regulations and provisions will apply to them, as the penalties that will be applied to violators will be announced during the next few days.

The Ministries of Education, Human Resources and Emiratisation had approved a joint work mechanism according to which the “Private Teaching Work Permit” was created, with the aim of enhancing the learning process and ensuring the governance of private lessons outside the framework of educational institutions according to effective and organized regulations away from randomness.

The private teaching work permit allows a wide range of specialists and qualified members of society to provide private lessons to individual students and groups. These categories include teachers registered in public and private schools, employees working in the public and private sectors, the non-working category, and juvenile school students aged 15-18. year, in addition to university students.

Fees and time period

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that a “private teaching work permit” is granted to those wishing to meet the conditions without fees for a period of two years, according to which those who meet the conditions and obtain the permits can practice private teaching and generate a direct income, after signing a “conduct document”, according to the form. Approved by the Ministry of Education. The Ministry of Education confirmed that the private teaching work permit aims to ensure the stability of the educational system and provide flexible options for students and parents that meet their needs and aspirations, while maintaining the discipline and quality of the educational process and the efficiency of its outcomes.

The introduction of permits for individuals qualified to provide private lessons will contribute to reducing illegal and unregulated practices of contracting with private teachers, which may negatively affect the education process as a whole.

4 categories can work in the field of private tutor, after meeting the requirements.