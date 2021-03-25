Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and Chair of the Abu Dhabi Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy for Women’s Shooting Championship, in its second edition, was launched earlier this month, in cooperation with the Caracal Shooting Club and the Al Forsan Resort The international athlete, and the qualifying phase has come a long way, with the participation of more than 44 female archers, and this stage continued until March 17th, amid great competition from women who came to participate for the first time, and 30 participants qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament held by the Academy by following all precautionary and preventive measures. This prompted the organizing committee to extend the competition period to a full month so that the rounds were divided into groups separated from each other to reduce congestion in the field of shooting, and the competitions witnessed a strong presence of female archers, among them the owners of the advanced positions in the qualifying stage, and they are: Moza Awad Al-Nuaimi, the owner A total of 97 points, Salwa Salem Al-Hadhrami 96 points and Shaima Muhammad Al-Kaabi 96 points.

The semi-final competitions that concluded yesterday resulted in 20 competitors qualifying for the final according to the results, while the final round, which starts on March 31, will witness competitions for a distance of 20 meters, and the organizing committee will provide the equipment, ammunition and all the necessary tools that the competitors need.

The establishment of the championship came to encourage the practice of shooting sport largely at the level of the capital, Abu Dhabi, especially among female citizens, and to reflect the capabilities and great capabilities of a large number of participants in the tournament, and to emphasize the prominent role that Emirati archery plays in achieving titles and achievements at the local and international levels. Thanks to the high potential of women in the Emirati society and the steps taken by the sports institutions, which made them occupy a distinguished and unique position on the map of achievements.

Fatima Al-Ali, representative of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy for Women’s Sports, affirmed: “The Academy has always been keen to support and establish women’s championships, and thus the women’s shooting championship is part of its targeted sports programs over the coming seasons. And praises the great role of the Caracal Shooting Club and the Al Forsan International Sports Resort in organizing and hosting the tournament and their great cooperation in order to successfully establish it in accordance with all safety standards approved by the competent authorities.