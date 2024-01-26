Home page World

From: Nadja Rödig

Haha, none of this upsets me at all. HAHA.

✨ Start every day as if it could be the best of your life. ✨ You've probably heard this or something similar from an old person get life-changing advice. This works really well until you get up and ram your knee into the edge of the bed, smear toothpaste on your last clean shirt and are almost knocked out of existence by an e-scooter while your bus drives away from you… while still hitting you delighted with a load of splashing water.

And here you are Unlucky person happy when your damn week is finally over. If these “little annoyances” quickly develop into a full-blown “he’s grown up now and can go out into the world” tantrum, here’s your biggest nightmare:

1. If your morning isn't going well, maybe a cube is clogged.

2. There's nothing in the script for the best day of your life about a fingernail being destroyed by Lego.

3. Some Care Bears get two drinks straight from the vending machine. Others do the same, but their door can't be opened anymore!!!!!

4. It takes superhuman patience and a great personality not to give these colleagues a roundhouse kick.

5. On a plane you might dream of stuffing your smelly socks into someone's face.

6. You would distract yourself, but AHHHHHHHHHHHH, it's okay.

7. The devil's greatest trick was…inventing puzzles.

8. Of course it could be that you're just hungry. Make yourself a frozen vegetable pan with lots of broccoli.

9. Or grab a banana.

10. Well then, just ice cream!

11. Meditate for a while before pushing the shopping cart up someone's butt.

12. It would be less annoying if you had kicked the thing down out of anger. But hey, gravity.

13. Prize question: What is more annoying than a rail strike?

That's right, nothing is more annoying than a rail strike. But at least you can distract from railway chaos and canceled trains with funny pictures.

14. Luckily you can easily order things, 120 resting heart rate included!

15. Feeling bad for the environment and a bit of self-hatred are also included.

16. At least online shopping doesn't have any more surprises in store.

17. It's good that you can distract yourself with your cat. Oh… No, she peed on your laptop.

18. Better not look at your dog now…

19. … or your laundry.

20. Luckily, the ✨ best ✨ day of your life is finally over. When the house keys that were lost in the snow turn up again. Good luck.

No luck, these poor bastards have it too:

