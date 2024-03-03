Every so often, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) The process of withdrawing different coins and banknotes from the national market begins. It is in this way that, in recent months, the Mexican central bank announced that The new 20 peso bill will stop circulating in the Mexican national territory.

It is in this way that, according to what was announced by the Bank of Mexico, it is expected that the withdrawal process of the new 20 peso bill ends by 2025. While that is happening, the central bank has ordered the different financial entities to pick up these pieces.

The above means that All the new 20 peso bills that the different banks that have operations in the national territory collect will no longer be used to pay for different products and services in Mexico..

This is because, once the banknote is collected by the bank, the financial institution will keep the copy and, subsequently, will send to the Bank of Mexico all the copies that it has kept.

20 peso bill will go out of circulation by order of Banxico | DATE/Photo: Cuartoscuro

It should be noted that since its presentation in September 2021, the new 20 peso bill, belonging to the G family and issued to commemorate the bicentennial of National Independence, it has been the object of curiosity and study by citizens.

However, Banxico has made the decision to convert the new 20 Mexican peso bill into a coin of the same denomination.

20 peso bill will go out of circulation by order of Banxico | DATE/Photo: screenshot

Other Mexican banknotes that are in the process of withdrawal

For its part, the Bank of Mexico has also been removing the following old Mexican banknotes from the national market:

*Family B (issued in 1993): includes the 50 new peso bill with the image of Nezahualcóyotl, and the 100 new peso bill with the image of former president Plutarco Elías Calles.

*Family C (issued in 1994): includes the 50 new peso bills with the image of José María Morelos y Pavón; that of 100 new pesos with Nezahualcóyotl; that of 200 new pesos with the image of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, and that of 500 new pesos with the image of Ignacio Zaragoza.

*Family D (issued in 1996): the designs of family C, with the only change in the name.

*Family D1 (issued in 2001): includes the thousand peso bills with the image of Miguel Hidalgo.

*Family F (issued in 2006): includes the 20 and 50 peso banknotes made of polymer, as well as the 500 peso banknotes with the image of Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo.