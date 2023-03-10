Picture: Manufacturer

20 percent gradient

Corona has taught us that the world can get out of joint. Along with side effects. The bicycle industry, for example, could not keep up, parts were scarce, prices climbed steeper than any mountain bike. Now the descent follows, with an aha effect. Specialized, the American upper-class provider, has always called up new tariffs with a gasp guarantee, now a broad price reduction of up to 20 percent follows. Reason given: Falling production and delivery costs, which are passed on. Assumed reason: well-stocked warehouses and a certain degree of saturation. The used seller is frustrated, the new bike buyer is better off. An example: Turbo Levo Expert e-mountain bike, previously 10,700 euros, now 9,600 euros, 22 model 8,500 euros. (hap.)