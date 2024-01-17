At least twenty people were killed in an explosion that occurred Wednesday at a fireworks factory in Thailand, which completely destroyed the facility. Local media quoted the fire brigade as saying that the accident occurred in Suphanburi province, northwest of the capital, Bangkok.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. The factory, which was located in the middle of a rice field, was completely destroyed, as pictures circulated by users on social media show. Khaosod newspaper quoted local residents as saying that about 30 workers were at the factory.