A police spokesman and media said on Tuesday that an oil tanker and a passenger bus collided with a fire, killing at least 20 people in Pakistan.
It is not yet clear what caused the accident, which occurred in the early hours of this morning on a highway near the city of Multan in central Pakistan.
A police spokesman said in a statement that the bus and the tanker were on fire after colliding, without giving details of the death toll.
The Geo and Dunya TV channels reported that at least 20 people had died.
Six passengers survived, a government rescue service official told Dunya TV at the scene.
“It was on fire when we got here,” the official said.
