About 20 people were injured after a German Condor airliner hit severe turbulence while on its way from Frankfurt to Mauritius. A Condor spokeswoman said Thursday that doctors are examining the passengers, as some have bruises. No information was available at the beginning about the severity of the injuries.

She added that the plane, which was carrying 272 passengers and 13 crew, was exposed to turbulence two hours before landing at an airport near the capital, Port Louis. The plane landed safely at 6:29 am local time (0229 GMT).