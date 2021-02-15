Indonesia’s disaster management agency said on Monday that at least 20 people were missing after a landslide caused homes to be buried overnight in Indonesia’s East Java province.

At least 14 people were injured in the landslide caused by torrential rains in Nganguk district on Sunday evening, said Raditiya Jati, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.

He added that the search is underway for the missing.

The agency said that the floods hit nine villages and inundated homes with water up to a meter high elsewhere in the province.

Floods and landslides are common in Indonesia during the rainy season from October to April.