At least 20 people were killed when a bus collided with a freight train in Thailand’s Chachengsao province. Writes about it RIA News with reference to local law enforcement.

The accident happened on Sunday morning. The bus, which carried about 60 people, went from Samut Prakan province to one of the Buddhist temples in Chachengsao. According to preliminary data, the bus went to the railway crossing without a barrier at a red light warning of an approaching train.

The freight train tried to slow down, but did not have time to slow down enough and rammed the bus. The most severe blow fell on the driver’s cab and the first rows of passenger seats.

20 people on the bus died on the spot. More than 30 people were injured and hospitalized with various injuries.

