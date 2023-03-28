The accident occurred in Aqabat Shaar in the north of the Asir region, located in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

And the Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel reported that “20 people died and 29 others were injured in a passenger bus accident at Aqaba Shaar” in the northern Asir region.

The channel indicated that the accident occurred “because of the bus’s brakes ventilating, then it collided with a bridge, overturned and caught fire.”

The channel posted on its Twitter account a video recording showing its correspondent apparently standing in front of the burning bus structure.