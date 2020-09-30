Highlights: 182 lifts and 226 escalators to be installed at 45 metro stations

New things like new design of stations, system of fair collection

A large number of interchange stations will also be built in Phase-4 of Delhi Metro

In such a situation the need for high capacity lifts will increase further

new Delhi: There is a lot of new and different happening in Phase-4 of Delhi Metro. From the new design of the stations to the system of Fair Collection, many new things will be seen in Phase-4. In this series, it has been decided to install higher capacity elevators at Phase-4 metro stations than before. This will enable more passengers to move between platforms, concourse and ground levels through these lifts at once.

A large number of interchange stations will also be built in Phase-4. In such a situation the need for high capacity lifts will increase further. Keeping this in view, it has been decided to install heavy duty elevators at all stations so that more passengers can move through these elevators simultaneously.

If we talk about the stations built in Phase-1 to Phase-3 of the metro, then except for a few stations, the lifts that are installed at all the stations can carry only 8 to 13 passengers at a time. However, some stations like AIIMS, Delhi Gate, Hauz Khas also have different lifts, which can carry 26 people simultaneously. However, the number of such lifts can be counted on the fingers. In all other places, only normal capacity elevators have been installed, but in Phase-4 stations, lifts will be installed, 20 people will be able to move together. The size and capacity of these lifts will be much higher than before. In such a situation, more space will also be needed to install them, so the metro stations will also be designed accordingly.

DMRC officials said that at present 264 stations of the metro network have a total of 1007 lifts and 1258 escalators, while 26 stations have moving walkways for easy movement. Of the three corridors that have just passed under Phase-IV, there will be 182 lifts and 226 escalators at 45 metro stations to be built. However, in terms of numbers, the number is much less than Phase-2 and 3, but is more than Phase-1.

As per the data, 159 lifts and 167 escalators were placed at 58 stations in Phase-1. Phase-II saw 286 lifts and 353 escalators at 85 stations. They also include the infrastructure of the airport express line. Phase-3 had the highest number of 434 elevators and 609 escalators.