20% of the territory of Ukraine to Russia to end the war. Newsweek relaunches the rumors that the director of the CIA, William Burns, would have ‘offered’ Russian President Vladimir Putin a fifth of the territory of Ukraine as part of a peace plan drawn up on behalf of President Joe Biden. Dmitry Polyanskiy, a member of the Russian delegation to the UN, responded to Newsweek by defining the scenario presented by the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) as “interesting” but made no other comments. Burns allegedly presented the plan in mid-January, receiving a ‘no’ from Kiev and Moscow in response. The plan would have provided for the handover of “about 20% of the territory of Ukraine” to Russia: more or less, the extent of Donbass. Kiev would have refused “because it does not accept the division of its territory” while Moscow’s no would be linked to the Russian conviction of “winning the war in any case in the long run”, according to NZZ. After the categorical no from Ukraine and Russia, the Biden administration has allegedly decided to supply Abrams tanks to Kiev. The announcement regarding the sending of American tanks arrived on January 25th.