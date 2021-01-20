20% of the retail stores in Lorca has closed its doors as a consequence of the economic crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic, as confirmed to THE TRUTH this Wednesday by the president of the Regional Union of Merchants, Iván López Bastida, who assured that the sector is “going through a critical moment”.

“There are no people on the street, they are afraid of contagion and the stores are empty,” he said. In the last week “the change has been substantial”: sales have fallen by 70% and sales campaign is “barely having an impact” on business.

López Bastida assured that most of the businesses that have drawn the blind belong to the clothing and accessories sector, although among the most affected are also those related to the holding of events such as photography studios. “Others are subsisting but there will be more closures because we are having a very bad time.”

Traders are “very disappointed” by the lack of public aid and the President of the Union demanded both the central government and the Community a shock plan with “agile and effective” non-refundable grants to be able to face the losses they are suffering.

The losses will be amplified by the closing of the shops at 8:00 p.m., which comes into effect this Wednesday and that affects all non-essential services. López Bastida also requested the solidarity of customers and said that “it is time to support local businesses, we need them more than ever.” He insisted that the establishments are safe and that all hygienic and sanitary measures are met.