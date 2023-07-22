The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi confirmed that the Zayed Network of Nature Reserves in the emirate is the cornerstone of the authority’s efforts to protect environmental systems and natural and cultural heritage, and helps to multiply important species, and contributes to achieving the goals set by the authority to enhance efforts to preserve terrestrial and marine natural reserves in the emirate. The network includes 20 natural reserves, containing the most important terrestrial and marine ecosystems in Abu Dhabi.

The authority stated that the emirate is a pioneer at the federal and regional levels in the field of establishing and managing natural reserves, as an effective tool for protecting biodiversity.

The authority stressed that the Zayed Network of Nature Reserves is distinguished for containing a number of the most important and best terrestrial and marine habitats in the emirate, due to its habitats rich in biodiversity, in terms of the number and density of local plant and animal species, in addition to accommodating endangered organisms at the local and global levels.

The network is considered a sustainable environmental arm used by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, to implement programs to conserve and protect endangered species, and to contribute to preserving elements of biological diversity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in a way that guarantees the sustainability of resources and promotes the associated social and economic development.

She pointed to the success of the Zayed Network of Nature Reserves in recording species of animals that were considered extinct, or that had not been recorded for more than 20 years in nature, and in discovering new species recorded for the first time in the world or at the state level.

The authority pointed out the contribution of the Zayed Network of Natural Reserves to achieving stability for a large number of creatures, such as sea turtles, dugongs and Arabian oryx, and increasing the number of birds, such as flamingos and houbara, and stabilizing environments, such as coral reefs and mangroves, as well as strengthening the country’s position on the map of global environmental action, as all discoveries finally confirm the registration of species that have become extinct, or that have not been registered for more than 20 years, such as the desert cat, lynx, and others, and new species are still being discovered that are recorded for the first time in the world, or at the global level. state.

She pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Marine Reserves have the world’s largest gathering of sea cows after Australia, with more than 2,000 sea cows in the Marawah Marine Biosphere Reserve and Marine Yasas. Dur, in addition to that the Arabian Oryx Reserve is home to the largest number of Arabian Oryx in the world.

• 4,500 flamingos in Al Wathba Wetland Reserve.