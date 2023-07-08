There official description reads: “20 Minutes Till Dawn is a survival roguelite where endless hordes of creatures lurk in the darkness. Choose your power-ups and eradicate waves of Lovecraftian nightmares. Can you survive the night?”

One of the most successful indies of recent years is Vampire Survivors , an action game in which we have to defeat waves of enemies as we upgrade. Of course there are other similar games that could be of interest to fans and one of these could be 20 Minutes Till Dawn which is now with ben 20,000 positive reviews on Steam .

20 Minutes Till Dawn: the features

20 Minutes Till Dawn allows you to play as several personages, such as a rifle-wielding pyromancer or a ninja who uses flying daggers to stab through enemies. Each hero has its own gameplay and there are over fifty power ups to choose from.

It is currently available on PC, iOS and Android and the reviews are positive. Through Steam, we can read player reviews of 20 Minutes Till Dawn. For example, user Mirakulas states that “This game is a more active version of Vampire Survivors. I personally like both games for different reasons. In this game I feel I have more freedom to maneuver and kill enemies in a particular order. The game looks great, plays great and has tons of options available. The release of version 1.0 increases this with the introduction of weapon mutations (3 of each!).”

Instead, She’s So Rooy says: “A short and fun roguelike reminiscent of Vampire Survivors, but which has enough character to distinguish itself from it. The different builds add a good deal of replay value.”

20 Minutes Till Dawn also has the advantage of being cheap: the price is 4.99€but at the time of writing it is on sale at €3.99.