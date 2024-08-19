Doctors have warned against ignoring periodic examinations, stressing that they receive patients whose condition has worsened and who have been afflicted with chronic, incurable diseases that could have been avoided early on if they had undergone a periodic procedure that may not take more than 20 minutes.

They stressed that many members of society are governed by a culture of downplaying the seriousness of symptoms and insisting on not undergoing periodic examinations, because they believe that diseases come and go on their own, without medical intervention.

Patients confirmed that they ignored visiting the doctor, so as not to find themselves stuck in a closed circle of medical advice and warnings, which would push them to change their comfortable lifestyle.

Doctors stressed the need to conduct tests to detect diseases in a timely manner and avoid serious injuries.

Dr. Mohammed Hassanein, a professor at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and a consultant in endocrinology and diabetes, said that many people suffer from chronic diseases that require monitoring the functions of the body’s organs and their level of performance, to avoid any serious complications that may affect their owners. He added, “There are healthy people who do not suffer from any type of health symptoms. However, they are also required to undergo periodic examinations, every few months, to ensure their health status.”

He called for taking any health symptom into consideration and not ignoring it, as it may be an indicator of serious diseases that require urgent medical intervention to avoid the development of the condition.

He stressed that global studies have revealed that males are more likely to ignore periodic examinations and minor symptoms of illness than females, for reasons related to their nature and their preoccupation with their work.

He stressed that the clinics receive patients who have developed diseases such as diabetes in advanced stages due to ignoring the early initial symptoms, and their condition requires intensive therapeutic interventions and complex surgical operations to recover from, in addition to the large financial expenses.

Interventional cardiology consultant Dr. Salman Adi said that once a person passes the age of 30, they should undergo periodic tests every three months to measure blood fat levels, especially those with high risk factors, such as smokers and those with a family history of certain genetic diseases. He warned those over 40, in particular, against ignoring periodic tests.

He said that women should have regular breast examinations to prevent breast cancer, in addition to the need to measure the strength of the body’s vital functions to avoid serious diseases such as kidney or liver failure.

Neurologist Dr. Suhail Abdullah Al-Rukn confirmed that many members of society avoid going to the doctor for regular check-ups because their health is excellent and they do not suffer from any symptoms that require this. He added that these people fear that the doctor will reveal the presence of certain diseases that did not cause them any suffering in the past, which forces them to make radical changes to their daily habits and lifestyle.

He stressed that those who refrain from undergoing periodic check-ups do not know anything about the existence of specific tests that can be performed in a very short time, not exceeding 20 minutes of their time, to prevent the occurrence of diseases. He added to the list of reasons for refraining is having a family history of certain diseases, “as it makes some people afraid to undergo tests for fear of discovering the disease itself.”

Al-Rukn stated that it is necessary for men and women from the age of 30 to start checking their blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure levels at least once a year, due to the high rates of these diseases in recent years. He advised measuring their body mass, as they are among the most prominent causes of diabetes and blood pressure. He continued: “Men and women should conduct the above tests at least twice a year, after reaching the age of 40.”

He said that women should undergo a regular mammogram to detect breast and cervical cancer, starting at the age of 30. As for men, they should have a prostate examination once during this period.

He stressed the importance of regular checkups in detecting many silent diseases, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, whose symptoms do not appear until years after infection, and may cause damage to the nerves of the feet and hands, in addition to narrowing of the arteries of the brain and eye. He also stressed the need for heart examinations for smokers.

He pointed out that the rates of blood pressure in the country have increased significantly in recent years, adding that young people in their 30s and 40s are no longer immune to it, due to poor nutrition, lack of exercise, smoking, and high levels of salts in the body, in addition to genetic factors, which requires changing the lifestyle in general and taking medications to control it.