Lawyer Melnikov: the court ordered Oleg Tinkov to pay Deripaska 20 million rubles

The court ordered businessman Oleg Tinkov to pay compensation to businessman Oleg Deripaska for his claim for protection of honor and dignity. This was stated by the billionaire’s lawyer Alexey Melnikov, quoted by TASS.

The court recognized Tinkov’s statements on Instagram (banned in Russia, owned by Meta corporation, recognized as extremist) untrue and ordered to remove these publications. The businessman must also pay Deripaska 20 million rubles as compensation for moral damage and material losses. At the same time, the founder of the En+ and Rusal companies demanded compensation of two billion rubles.

Tinkoff was previously accused of slander by the former co-head of Tinkoff Bank’s parent company, TCS Group, Oliver Hughes. He called the businessman’s statements about his role in the organization and continued work with Russian business false.

Tinkov refused a Russian passport in October 2022 due to “disagreement with the policies of the Russian authorities.” At the same time, he stated that he considers himself a patriot and a “real hero” of Russia.

In April 2023, Tinkov sold a 35 percent stake in Tinkoff Bank to Interros, owned by Vladimir Potanin. At the time of the sale, the organization’s market capitalization was $6.9 billion, and the businessman’s stake was valued at approximately $2.4 billion. He later stated that he had to sell it for pennies.