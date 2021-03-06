La Perfide Albion has struck again. With nearly 20 million vaccine injections in total, at the end of February, the United Kingdom is far ahead of Europe. Its management of the pandemic crisis was calamitous: with 120,000 deaths, against 85,000 in France, according to the count stopped on February 20, 2021, the country is also far ahead of its neighbors for its death toll from Covid-19. But, on his vaccination strategy, Boris Johnson has something to brag about today.

Expedited procedure

Against the backdrop of his country’s exit from the European Union (Brexit), the Conservative Prime Minister seems to have made all the winning bets: accelerated procedure for “emergency” marketing authorizations for the first vaccines since the beginning of the month December 2020 – three to four weeks before the European Union -, hazardous postponement to three months – instead of three or four weeks – of the essential second injection in order to maximize the number of people receiving the first, skilful preemption on some of the sera, such as that of the Franco-Austrian Valneva, which will have to be delivered as a priority to the United Kingdom, etc. For Johnson, it is still too early to loudly celebrate the supremacy of his strategy over that of the EU: scientists are worried, for example, about the time rift between the two inoculations, arguing in particular that the British variant of the coronavirus could take advantage of the time given to “learn” how to thwart vaccine protection …

This is only a hypothesis, but day after day, since the explosion of the scandal over the delayed deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine – the most anticipated of all for mass vaccination – for EU countries, it is becoming more convincing. : the current success of the United Kingdom is largely due to its own contract with the Anglo-Swedish multinational. In this document, much longer than the one concluded with the European Commission (46 pages against 34), a bunch of clauses allow the British authorities to obtain what is refused in Brussels. AstraZeneca thus undertakes that no other contract with other entities prevents it from fulfilling its obligations vis-à-vis the United Kingdom, a provision that the EU has not included. in its trade agreement.

When the EU rolls around

The British text devotes long developments to the manufacturing and supply chain reserved for the United Kingdom, when Brussels only discusses the question in a global way: it is indeed the failures of European subcontractors that have created the shortage for the EU, as English and Welsh factories continued to operate at full capacity to supply Britain, while continuing to receive much-needed raw materials from the continent.

A circuit all the more shocking for many in the European capital as, on the basis of these same contracts, the Commission has already paid 336 million euros to AstraZeneca to support all stages of production, while the The United Kingdom does not settle its invoices to the multinational until a posteriori, thirty days after deliveries. What to think that the Europeans have been rolled in the flour …