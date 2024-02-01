The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s smart services system succeeded in completing more than 20 million smart transactions during the past year within the highest standards of efficiency, while the Ministry’s smart services enjoyed a high level of reliability among customers, and the number of its users reached more than 3.3 million customers.

The Ministry continues its efforts to develop the system of smart services for customers, which includes more than 100 services available through the Ministry’s website and smart application around the clock, and is characterized by the highest standards of safety and reliability, within a comprehensive vision, to enhance the competitiveness of the labor market, provide the best services to customers, and increase their level of happiness. In dealing with the Ministry, in line with government directions for digital transformation, achieving the “UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence,” and facilitating and enhancing the flexibility of doing business.

Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services, Mohammed bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, said: The level of demand for the Ministry’s digital services indicates the extent to which they are compatible with customers’ requirements and needs, and the level of reliability and ease it achieves in providing services, which increases their levels of happiness and satisfaction, and reinforces the concept of commitment to providing transactions and fulfillment. “It will be delivered on time, within levels of efficiency, excellence and competition.”