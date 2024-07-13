Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 8:43

Around 72.5 million people are in arrears with their debts, according to the most recent survey by Serasa, released last month. The same survey shows that 20 million people are unaware of the existence of debts in their name, that is, they do not know that their name may be “bad”. The survey also indicates that 51 million people have never checked the status of their CPF.

Having a bad credit rating means that a person with outstanding debts has had their Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) number included in lists maintained by credit protection agencies – in other words, their CPF has been negatively affected. Among the complications of having a bad credit rating is greater difficulty in hiring services and obtaining loans.

Consumer protection agencies indicate that the first step for those with a bad credit history is to find out what debts led to this situation. To do this, they recommend that people check their CPF status on credit protection portals, such as SPC and Serasa.

The Registrato tool, made available by the Central Bank through this link also serves as a reference source. To access it, you must provide your username and password. gov.br account silver or gold level.

Another alternative is to access another federal government tool, consumer.gov.br, which also requires access through a gov.br silver or gold account. Unlike the others, consumer.gov.br You must enter the company name to perform the search.

How to clear your name?

To clear your name, you need to renegotiate your debts. Before starting this negotiation, specialized entities such as Serasa and Crefisa recommend organizing your family budget, calculating your income (such as salaries and other earnings) and listing your fixed and variable expenses (such as rent, school fees, electricity bills, grocery shopping, and credit card payments). It is essential to determine the amount available to pay off the debt and ensure that paying a possible installment does not compromise your family budget.

After writing everything down, the person should contact the creditors. This can be done through customer service channels, to obtain information about the updated balance (which usually includes interest and charges), or by negotiating through other platforms, such as Serasa Limpa Nome and consumidor.gov.br.

Many companies also create channels dedicated exclusively to debt renegotiation. See below for some examples:

Itau: https://renegociacao.itau.com.br

Santander: https://www.santander.com.br/renegocie

Bradesco: https://nd-bradesco.negociedigital.com.br/

Enel: https://www.enel.com.br/pt-saopaulo/Para_Voce/negocie_sua_divida.html

Comgás: https://virtual.comgas.com.br/saldaodedivida

How to use consumer.gov.br?

To use consumer.gov.br, you must register on the platform. In general, it allows you to resolve issues directly between the consumer and the company online, without the need for legal proceedings. Companies’ participation in the tool is voluntary.

According to information from the federal government, companies from various sectors are currently registered on the platform, such as clothing, water, energy, telecommunications, air transport, e-commerce and the Internet. If there is any dissatisfaction during the negotiation, the person should contact consumer protection agencies, as the platform does not replace them.

See below the step-by-step guide after accessing the tool:

Select a financial institution to formalize the request;

When filling out the application, it is important to select the “Debt renegotiation/installment” option in the “Problem” field;

The “Complaint Description” field must also be filled in; this is where the consumer informs their interest in participating in the debt renegotiation action;

The financial institution has up to 10 days to provide a response;

In the tool itself, it is possible to clarify doubts, attach documents and detail the renegotiation request.

How to use Serasa Limpa Nome?

Serasa Limpa Nome offers debt negotiation services that can result in discounts of up to 90% on amounts owed, according to the platform. To access the service, interested parties must access the Serasa Limpa Nome website or app. It is also possible to carry out the process via WhatsApp, at number (11) 99575-2096.

Here’s how to use the platform:

– Access the website or application and enter your CPF and password; if you do not have an account, you will need to register;

– Check the debts available for negotiation and select the desired option;

– Choose the payment method and the number of installments, if there is an installment plan;

– Confirm the conditions and complete the negotiation.

Care

The Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) advises that the renegotiation contract be read carefully and that abusive interest or charges not be accepted.

According to the Consumer Protection Code, late payment fines should be limited to 2%, but some stores and financial institutions charge up to 20%. In these cases, the consumer should request lower interest rates and, if they do not receive a response, they can go to court.