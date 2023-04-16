Dubai Islamic Bank provided 20 million dirhams of zakat funds to the Dubai Charity Association to be disbursed to the beneficiaries of the “obligatory” banks and aid to the beneficiaries, according to the procedures followed by the Zakat Department and the Society’s Social Research Committees.

This comes within the framework of continuous cooperation and strategic and community partnership between the two parties, and in order to enhance the donation of the Ramadan campaign of the association, “Good will last”, which reaches its climax with the entry of the last ten days of the holy month.

Ahmed Al-Soudi, Executive Director of the Association, appreciated the continuous donation of Dubai Islamic Bank, its commitment to performing the obligation of Zakat and supporting charitable and humanitarian work, and its keenness to enhance solidarity and solidarity among members of society, and to translate the values ​​of our true religion.

He said: Dubai Islamic Bank has been a strategic partner of the association for a long time, and it is at the forefront of the partners of charitable institutions and societies in general, and Dubai Charity in particular, and one of its main supporters in the implementation of its charitable programs, as an embodiment of the principle of social solidarity, and in application of the obligation of zakat.

He added: “The bank has white hands in serving the UAE community, extending a helping hand and communicating with charitable societies and assisting them in implementing their charitable programs and projects in the country.”

The bank’s management expressed its pride in cooperating with Dubai Charity and all charitable associations and institutions in the country, renewing the bank’s commitment to promoting social development, supporting and sponsoring charitable work within the country.

The “administration” affirmed that cooperation is continuous and ongoing with the Dubai Charity Association in order to deliver aid and zakat to the beneficiaries of the needy families, the poor, the needy and orphans, praising the association’s role in alleviating the burden on them.

The administration said that Dubai Islamic Bank has a community partnership aimed at achieving the goals of joint humanitarian and charitable work, especially enhancing its sustainability and supporting the programs and initiatives of its sector, and enabling national charities and humanitarian institutions to provide aid to society groups, especially needy families, widows, divorcees, orphans and other people in need.