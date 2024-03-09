The Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah organized the “Health Sector Employment” exhibition with the participation of 20 companies and institutions from the public and private health sectors. These institutions reviewed the job opportunities available to them in various medical specialties and seek to attract specialized Emirati youth to work in them, in addition to vocational training opportunities for students.

The Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, inspected the exhibition activities and met with representatives of the participating health sector institutions. He also reviewed the employment and training opportunities provided to graduates and students, and the mechanism for conducting interviews, as the exhibition represents a true reflection of the colleges’ interest in the health sector, which represents the safety valve for society from Through the type of programs and specializations it offers, how it prepares its students, and empowers them with applied skills according to the needs of the labor market.

Advisor to the Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Ahmed Al-Mulla, said that the colleges have cooperation agreements as well as effective partnerships with public and private health sector institutions as part of their efforts to enhance training and employment opportunities for students and graduates. He added that the exhibition specialized in the health sector reflects this partnership and the keenness of these institutions to attract college graduates because of their applied skills that make them a distinguished choice for the labor market.

Al-Mulla praised the cooperation of these institutions also at the level of practical training according to the “vocational apprenticeship” program, through which colleges seek to integrate students into the labor market during their studies by engaging them in real jobs and work tasks that enhance their abilities, experience, and employment opportunities.

He pointed out the large amount of interaction and attendance of students and graduates with the employment fair, which represents an interactive platform that gives them the opportunity to meet representatives of medical employers concerned with employment and conduct direct interviews according to the vacancies, which enables them to take their job opportunities, relying on their knowledge, scientific skills, and abilities to highlight this during Job interviews.

Al-Mulla stated that the colleges offer many specializations at the bachelor’s and diploma levels in health sciences, including medical laboratory sciences, nursing, pharmacy, emergency medical services, health information management, and midwifery, all of which are programs that meet the needs of the labor market and are subject to continuous development, noting that There are more than 3,700 students currently enrolled in these majors.