The Corona vaccine is eagerly awaiting in the country. The government has also taken up the task to reach people in a convenient manner. The government is fully prepared to ensure uninterrupted power supply, from the availability of the corona vaccine in Naxal-affected areas to handling congestion at vaccination centers. In addition to the Ministry of Health, about 20 ministries and 23 departments will play an important role in the roll-out of the Corona vaccine across the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, under the guidance of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVA) for COVID-19, many ministries and departments are mobilizing to help with the vaccination campaign. In the SOP issued regarding vaccination, the Ministry of Health has said that the coordination mechanism has been fixed at national, state, district and block levels.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that we have prepared for the vaccination up to the booth level based on the election process. Around 57,000 participants from 719 districts have completed their training. A total of 96,000 Vaccinators have been trained so far.

It has been given information from the government that DCGI can make a big announcement on the Corona vaccine by 11 am on Sunday, ie today press conference. Let us tell you that an expert committee of the Central Medicines Authority of India has on Saturday recommended the approval of the indigenous corona vaccine ‘Covaxin’ for emergency use with certain conditions. Earlier on Friday, Oxford’s approval for emergency use of the Corona vaccine was recommended. In such a situation, it is believed that today these vaccines may also get approval from DCGI.

