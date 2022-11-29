The draft federal law regarding the organization of the General Sports Authority, which is being discussed by the Federal National Council today, defines 20 legislative specializations to regulate the powers and supervision of the authority over all sports matters in the country, most notably the dissemination of sports culture, raising the level of sports for individuals and institutions to the highest international standards, and sponsoring talented and outstanding athletes. And work to develop their skills and develop their contributions, while the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, submitted a request to the President of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, to apologize for answering five parliamentary questions, which were scheduled on the session’s agenda, provided that he answers them in subsequent sessions.

In detail, today, the Federal National Council is holding its second session of the fourth regular session of the 17th legislative term, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, to discuss two draft federal laws on sports and on the organization of the Public Authority for Sports, in the presence of the Minister of Health and Community Protection and the Minister of State for National Council Affairs. The Federal Minister, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, and the Minister of Education, Chairman of the General Authority for Sports, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, and a number of leaders and officials of the Ministry and the Authority.

The session witnessed five parliamentary questions addressed to the Minister of Education, the first from Member Naameh Abdulrahman Al-Mansouri on “Providing Education Opportunities in Public Universities for the Deaf,” and the second from Member Kifah Muhammad Al-Zaabi on “Integration of Islamic Education Curricula, Arabic Language and Social Studies,” and the third from Member Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami, about “the length of hours of the school day and its impact on the student healthily, socially and academically.” Member Sumaya Hareb Al-Suwaidi also asks a question about “delaying the equivalence of higher education certificates issued from outside the country.” Finally, member Dr. Sheikha Obaid Al-Tunaiji asks a question about “the Ministry’s plan The future needs of government schools to meet the needs of national teachers for the primary and secondary levels, ”while informed sources confirmed to «Emirates Today» that the minister submitted an official request to the President of the Council, to postpone the response to the five questions to a later session.

«Emirates Today» learned that the draft law regulating the General Authority for Sports, which the Council is discussing today, specified 20 specializations and powers for the General Authority for Sports, whose headquarters is in the city of Abu Dhabi, and it is permissible, by a decision of its president, to open offices for it in any of the emirates of the country, in order to supervise On all matters related to the sports sector in the country.

The list of powers included “spreading sports culture, raising the level of sports for individuals and institutions to the highest international standards, refining and unleashing the energies, capabilities and creativity of athletes, in order to achieve their care in accordance with the highest international standards, sponsoring talented and outstanding athletes, working on developing their skills and developing their contributions, and issuing decisions for publicizing sports bodies.” Or merge, dissolve, suspend or cancel its activity when necessary, and in a manner that does not violate international rules, and in accordance with the regulating legislation in this regard, and the approval of the organizational, administrative and financial structures and regulations of the famous sports bodies, and in accordance with the regulating legislation in this regard.

The list of powers included prior approval to issue licenses for sports institutions and centers in the emirates of the country that do not have sports councils or government departments concerned with sports affairs, and to decide on complaints and grievances submitted to the authority by well-known sports authorities, without prejudice to the terms of reference of the Emirates Center for Sports Arbitration, in accordance with the law. Federal No. (16) of 2016, coordinating, supporting and following up the work of sports entities, proposing the best ways to develop and raise their level, in addition to coordinating with the National Olympic Committee, the National Paralympic Committee and any other entity with regard to Olympic and Paralympic participations and any other joint participations or actions, and holding seminars And conferences and workshops supporting sports activities.

The list included coordination with the competent authorities in relation to the sports activities that are held in each emirate, preserving and developing heritage sports in coordination with the competent authorities, providing the appropriate environment for creativity in the sports fields, working to involve the private sector in that, and setting the general policy for anti-doping in these areas. sports and follow up on its implementation, conduct research and social studies related to the care of athletes and submit proposals in this regard, establish and organize a comprehensive database for information and data related to the authority’s competencies at the state level in coordination with the concerned authorities, achieve integration with them in the exchange of information and data, and conduct specialized studies and research in areas related to the authority’s competencies , including monitoring and analyzing regional and international phenomena, risks, and trends.

The list of powers also included proposing to join or sign international treaties and agreements and proposing partnership agreements with Gulf, regional and international countries, organizations and bodies related to the activities and competencies of the Authority or joining them, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the concerned authorities, and representing the state in international and regional organizations, exhibitions and conferences in The areas of competence of the Authority, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the concerned authorities, in addition to any other competencies entrusted to the Authority according to the laws, regulations or decisions issued by the Council of Ministers.

