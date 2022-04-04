At least 20 people were killed in a riot Sunday in a prison in southern Ecuador, the country’s president’s media office announced, in the latest bloody violence in the South American country’s prisons.

The altercation erupted at 1.30 am (0630 GMT) in the maximum security section of the El Torre prison in Cuenca. The authorities announced that they had regained control of the prison.

The office of President Guillermo Laso said the clashes inside the prison resulted in “20 dead people who were taken to the forensic medical center in Cuenca”.

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo explained that 800 members of the police and armed forces were mobilized to restore order in the prison. He pointed out that “five mutilated bodies” and five wounded people were found in a critical condition. He asserted that cells were vacated one by one to confiscate weapons and “cleanse” the prison.

Earlier, Kario confirmed that the violence was linked to gangs, revealing that “there is an organization that wants absolute control inside the center, but some cells have rebelled.”

By midday, inmates and police officers were on the rooftops.

Ecuador has made a great effort in recent years to contain gang-related prison violence, which killed 320 people in 2021.

Ecuador includes 65 prisons with a capacity of about 30,000 inmates, but it suffers from overcrowding, as it receives 39,000 prisoners, including 15,000 without conviction.