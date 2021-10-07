Friday, October 8, 2021
20 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan

by Admin
October 7, 2021
World
At least 20 people were killed and about 300 injured in an earthquake that struck parts of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province on Thursday, officials said.
The provincial interior minister, Zia Langov, said the 5.9-magnitude quake hit the area before dawn when people were asleep.
The US Geological Survey, which estimated the quake’s intensity at 5.7, said the quake occurred at 0301 am local time (2201 pm Wednesday GMT), about 100 km west of Quetta, the provincial capital.
The National Disaster Management Authority said several people may still be trapped under houses that collapsed due to the quake.

Source: agencies

