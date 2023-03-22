Recently, at the artificial intelligence ChatGPT was asked to provide a work list in which could replace a personindicating the human abilities that can be performed instead of one.

For some time now, it has been observed that technology and automation have led to the obsolescence of many jobs performed by humans. ChatGPT is a chatbot that uses artificial intelligence and has been developed by OpenAI.

Recently, the new version of ChatGPT, GPT-4, which is more advanced in areas such as creativity, visual understanding and context management. At the request of some, ChatGPT provided a list of 20 jobs which it could replace, but it should be noted that it is still not capable of performing all tasks better than a human.

“Here is a table with 20 jobs that GPT-4 could replace, along with the human abilities that would be replaced,” replied the AI.

The list includes some examples, such as a news reporter, whose job could be replaced by the AI, which would be in charge of fact-checking (fast checking) and drafting. Similarly, a travel agent could be substituted for the AIwho would be in charge of planning and coordinating the trips.

It is important to note that this listing does not mean that the jobs mentioned will be immediately superseded by the AI. However, ChatGPT it has developed abilities that were previously unique to humans and that could be applied in some jobs.

The bottom line is that humans remain a preferable option for certain tasks that require humanity, reasoning, and in some cases creativity. This is the list that ChatGPT He delivered:

-capturist

-Customer Service Representative

-Proofreader

-Legal assistant

-Librarian

-Translator

-Copywriter

-Market Research Analyst

-Social media manager

-Assistant to schedule appointments

-Remote seller

-Virtual assistant

-Transcriber

-Tutor

-Technical support analyst

-Email Marketer

-Content moderator

-Recruiter

Via: Mint