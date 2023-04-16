At least 20 people were shot late Saturday at a birthday party in the US state of Alabama, local media reported.
WRPIL said Sunday that initial reports indicate the sheriff’s office and police suspect an altercation that led to the shooting took place during a teen’s birthday party.
According to the station, there is intense police activity near a building in Daedville, Alabama.
Security agencies did not confirm any injuries or deaths, but local media said that many of the injured, mostly teenagers, were taken to local hospitals for medical care.
A third of Americans own at least one gun, and nearly half of all adults live in a household with a gun.
The United States, which has a population of 330 million, has 400 million firearms, and is constantly witnessing bloody mass shootings.
Efforts to tighten gun controls face opposition from Republicans, staunch advocates of the constitutional right to bear arms.
Late Saturday, police confirmed that two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, which last week saw a shooting at a bank that killed five people.
#injured #shooting #Alabama
Leave a Reply