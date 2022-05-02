Image of the Barranco Seco Detention Center for Foreigners (CIE), in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, taken in October 2020. Angel Medina G. (EFE)

A group of 20 immigrants from the Barranco Seco Detention Center for Foreigners (CIE), on the outskirts of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, escaped from those facilities last night, as advanced by Cadena SER and sources from the Government Delegation in the Canary Islands have confirmed. Of the twenty escaped immigrants, 11 have already been located, according to this same spokeswoman, who has not provided more information about the method of escape or about the exact moment in which this incident occurred.

Three of the escaped people have been referred to hospitals, due to injuries caused by climbing the walls and jumping over them, according to sources from the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands. The platform Somos Red in support of immigrants has reported this Monday afternoon that a fortnight of men had declared a hunger strike in protest at the internal regime of the center, pointing out that it made it difficult for them to comply with the Muslim rite of Ramadan .

The building in which the Barranco Seco Internment Center is located is an old prison built in 1934. It currently has capacity for 112 people, and has two floors or pavilions of rooms with their respective showers and bathrooms and toilets, two lounge areas to watch television and two dining rooms, as well as a 200-square-meter recreation patio. This same ravine where the facilities are located was one of the locations chosen by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration to set up one of the reception camps that opened at the end of 2020 to deal with the uptick in migrant arrivals.

The Government of Spain reopened both the CIE in Barranco Seco and the one in Hoya Fría (Tenerife) last March. These devices constitute a key piece in the State’s return policy, since foreign citizens are interned in them pending the processing or execution of their expulsion, or return. Internment is subject to judicial control and the stay cannot be extended beyond 60 days.

The reopening of these centers comes after Morocco and Spain resumed immigrant repatriation flights at the end of March. This reopening occurred days after the resumption of these flights occurred just a few days after the change in the position of the Government of Pedro Sánchez endorsing the autonomy of Western Sahara “as the most serious, realistic and credible basis for the resolution of the dispute” in the former Spanish colony. In April, the relaxation allowed, in turn, the resumption of maritime connections between the two countries.