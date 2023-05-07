Theory: This photo changed the history of football.

In the comeback against PSG, Neymar was the star but all the cameras were on Messi.

This annoyed Neymar, who decided to break the MSN and go to PSG.

Without the MSN, Barça went downhill until Messi left. pic.twitter.com/nUthet6HK2

— Valentin Torres Erwerle ✍️🎙️ (@TorresErwerle) December 14, 2021