Lionel Andrés Messi is probably the best player in the history of football. The man from Rosario, who left Argentina when he was young to try his luck in Europe, became the greatest idol of FC Barcelona in Spain, who agreed to sign him and pay him for the growth problem he had, but also achieved the greatest desire he had in his professional career: establishing himself with the Argentine national team.
After many setbacks, the “Flea”, who is currently 35 years old, lifted the long-awaited World Cup in Qatar 2022 with Argentina, the finishing touch to a brilliant era that already included the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 Finalissima. We review the most iconic photos of the star who has played for PSG so far.
A great love story. With Pep on the bench and Messi as the great flag, FC Barcelona was the best team of all time. They won 14 titles out of 19 possible.
On December 19, 2009, FC Barcelona beat Estudiantes LP 2-1 in the Club World Cup final, with Lionel Messi’s memorable chest goal and won the sixth title for the team led by Pep Guardiola this year. Boselli converted for Alejandro Sabella’s team. Unforgettable image.
On November 22, 2014, Messi scored a hat trick against Sevilla and became the top scorer in LaLiga, surpassing Telmo Zarra. So he celebrated with his companions. Beautiful moment.
On March 20, 2012, against Granada and at the Camp Nou, Messi converted the goal that catapulted him as the top scorer in the history of Barcelona. He surpassed the 232 goals in official matches of the great César Rodríguez.
Xavi’s cross, Rio Ferdinand’s disbelief and Edwin van der Sar’s premonition. FC Barcelona sealed the first treble in the club’s history. Lionel Messi’s artwork against Sir Alex and Cristiano’s Manchester United, in this unforgettable image from 2009, lifting their third European Cup, in Rome.
On July 2, 2005, the Argentine Under 20 National Team honored the legacy of the Pekerman era and under the technical direction of Francisco “Pancho” Ferraro became World Cup champion in the Netherlands with a Lionel Messi awarded everywhere: Ball and Championship Golden Boot. He started as a substitute and ended as a star.
Historical image. Messi’s first goal was in Barcelona’s 2-0 win against Albacete, with a subtle finish after a wonderful assist from Ronaldinho. On date 34 of the 2004/05 League, Messi came on for Samuel Eto’o with 3 minutes to go against Albacete to play the 9th game for the Catalan club.
Argentina thrashed Italy 3-0 in the 2022 Finalissima, with an excellent Messi, managing the game at his mercy. “It was a beautiful final. What we live here is full of Argentines… We knew it was going to be a good setting to be champion and luckily it happened to us.” Leo was beginning to pave the way to win the World Cup in Qatar.
His senior team debut was against Hungary in Budapest. Argentina won 2-1 with goals from Maximiliano Rodríguez and Gabriel Heinze. Messi, 18, had been summoned by the then coach of the selected team José Pekerman and entered 18 minutes into the second half, but it barely lasted 93 seconds: he was intercepted in his career by defender Vilmos Vanczák and both exchanged slaps, which It led to the referee Markus Merk expelling the Argentine, who left crying.
Argentine star Lionel Messi, together with the president of Paris Saint Germain, Nasser Al-Khelafi, held a press conference where Messi was introduced as a new signing for the club in Paris, France, on August 11, 2021. Leo then came out to greet people with a shirt alluding to the French capital where the club is from. Nobody imagined seeing him in another team that was not Barcelona.
They were teammates in the Argentine national team as footballers, and then it was Scaloni’s turn to be the coach of the best player on the planet. Together, they broke the 28-year streak without titles for the Argentine team with the Copa América won in Brazil (photo). Then would come the Finalissima and the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
After a nightmare night in Paris, Messi was part of FC Barcelona’s great comeback against Paris Saint-Germain (6-1). Never before had such a comeback been seen in that tournament. Neymar was the manager and Sergi Roberto the hero in an epic night that the Culé fans will never forget, but Messi remained in everyone’s memory with that photo.
In 2017, Lionel Messi converted one of the most remembered goals of “El Clásico”. In minute 92, the Argentine made it 3-2 to give Barcelona the win against Madrid. How did you celebrate the 10th? Showing his shirt to the entire Bernabéu. Memorable image, which will be remembered for a lifetime.
Diego Maradona, one of the best players in the history of soccer, was coach of the Argentine team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where Lionel Andrés Messi was one of the great figures. The crack of the past and the crack of the present and the future, united by a country. They didn’t achieve the ultimate goal, but he is a beautiful image.
He always said that he doesn’t play to get individual prizes, but to help his teammates achieve their goals together, but individual recognition is always pampering and Lionel is seven! ballons d’or, the one that accumulates the most in history. The best ever.
One of the saddest images in Leo’s career, but today, with Monday’s newspaper, we can already be relieved because he finally won it. The image of the World Cup, unable to be lifted by Messi, who passed him by, is from 2014 when he lost the final in Brazil vs Germany. Wow, there was revenge.
Against Brazil, in the Maracana itself and to break the 28-year drought without titles for the Argentine team… all that squad took a giant weight off their shoulders, but above all Messi, the flag of the “Albiceleste” team. After that, they were all joys.
Among so many goal celebrations in his career, this is one of the most special: the first he did after the sad November 25, 2020, when Diego Armando Maradona died. Four days after his death, Messi closed Barcelona’s 4-0 win against Osasuna and celebrated by taking off his culé shirt to keep Newell’s 1993 shirt and the 10 on the back, the one Maradona wore in La Leprosa.
On August 5, 2021, the history of Barcelona changed: the club announced that Leo would not continue. Three days later, Leo himself gave a conference in which he could not hold back his tears. “Without a doubt it is the most difficult moment of my career. I had many defeats, but the next day I went back to training and to have revenge. This is something else. Is the end. I did not want to leave and that is why the sadness”.
The photo we all wanted to see. After so many pales, so many setbacks, so many painful defeats, Messi persevered and gave himself: He was world champion with the Argentine teamand was able at last to kiss that Cup.”I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it…… Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also that of all Argentines … We did it !!! “, wrote the 10.
