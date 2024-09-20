Axios: 20 Hezbollah Commanders Killed in Israeli Strike in Lebanon

An IDF strike on Lebanon killed 20 commanders of the radical Shiite Islamist group Hezbollah. reports Axios portal with reference to an Israeli official.

“The top command of the Radwan forces, about 20 commanders, were killed in the strike,” the source told the publication.

According to the author of the article, Israel has come to the conclusion that it cannot avoid military escalation to resolve the situation on the border with Lebanon.

On September 20, the Israeli army attacked the Lebanese capital Beirut. Three powerful explosions thundered in the southern suburb of Dahiya. Israel struck near key facilities of the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Later that day, it was reported that Lebanon had fired more than 150 rockets at Israel. Some of the rockets were intercepted over the northern Israeli city of Safed. Air raid sirens were sounded in towns in the Galilee.