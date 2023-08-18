Right now, in Spain, one in three men believes that it makes no sense to talk about inequalities between men and women, 37%. And among women? 19%. In this context, the term feminism generates rejection for 42% of them and 62% of them (and 30% of them believe that sexist violence “is an ideological invention”). These are study data. Women and men today. Equality or inequality? with interviews with 1,000 men and 1,000 women from 18 to 64 years old. “According to the scales of the National Institute of Statistics, it is representative of almost 29 million people,” says the author of the work, Laura Sagnier, who published the results in June with the collaboration, pro bono, from a team of consultants and analysts from PRM Market Intelligence.

However, Sagnier says of the research, “if asked if they believe that men and women have the same opportunities in life, 48% of men and 70% of women say no.” A “confusion” of concepts that the analyst believes can respond to the existing social and political climate. In recent years, there has been a strong and growing reaction to feminism picked up on —and fueled at the same time— by the entry of the extreme right into institutions, and the expansion of its openly anti-feminist discourse.

To this is added, according to the researcher, the “little pedagogy or closeness in the speeches for those who are not specialists by the feminists who have more voice”, “the political polarization in a demand that suits all women, from the left and right-wing”, and “the rupture of the feminist movement” that has occurred in recent years, above all, on account of the so-called trans law. “I am convinced that we must change our strategy if we really want our daughters, granddaughters, nieces or goddaughters to have the same opportunities in life as the men of their generation”, she affirms.

The researcher, analyst and expert in big data he set aside markets to also dedicate himself to inequality almost a decade ago, and he often recounts that it was not until he completed his first research in this area —women today (Deusto, 2018)— when he was completely “aware” of the inequalities between men and women. She remembers him again now because, she says, he continues to be surprised at the “abysmal differences” there are on some issues.

For example, those found in the workplace, where the gap is known and is attested to by dozens of reports each year. Among them, some that the study also reflected, such as the hours they work per week (them, on average, 33, and they 37); or, when they live together, the difference in income level: it exists in almost 40% of cases. But the biggest difference in this area, Sagnier points out, occurs in the proportion of women who state that they “feel that if they had been men they would have gone further”: 18% of those who have ever worked compared to 8% of men. men who affirm that “if they had been women they would have gone further”. This, she assures her, “is a good approximation to measure the well-known glass ceiling to which the feminist movement refers.”

When asking about maternity and paternity, there are also surprising figures. According to the study, they believe more that “being a father is the best thing that can happen to a man”: 79%. That figure drops to 68% in them. 10% of them do not want to have children and in women it is 12%; and among those between 18 and 40 years of age, that percentage rises to 14%, compared to 11% among women between 41 and 65 years of age. “In men there are no changes between these two generations,” says the study. In this matter, “the most amazing thing” for Sagnier is the contradiction that occurs between “the practical unanimity in considering that in general fathers are capable of caring for their sons and daughters as well as mothers (88% among men and 86% among women), and the very high proportion of people who believe that young children can suffer if the mother works outside the home (57% of men and 52% of women)”.

“When you keep delving into the answers, I don’t know if it disappears or the surprise gets bigger, because you understand why it happens, but, above all, you understand the horrible consequences for women.” The socially established idea that “gives women the role of better caregivers” causes “motherhood to end up interfering in their professional environment”. 25% of them have taken a leave of absence or reduced working day to care for, compared to 12% of them. “And among the people who have stopped being active, 29% of women who declare that they have done so because their family situation required it, compared to 7% of men,” according to the report. “It is key that society is aware of the costs that women have to stop being active in the public sphere to focus exclusively on the private sphere, and lose purchasing power or stop being economically independent, becoming dependent on the father of their sons and daughters”.

In any case, he says, “the data is incontestable” and speaks of “the urgent need” to work to end these inequalities: “Many advances have been made in the field of public policies and laws, but the work that What remains to be done is much more complicated, since it can only be changed with equality education inside and outside the four walls of the home. If we don’t lead by example at home, nothing will change.” The inequalities that exist everywhere will not change. In the pills they take to sleep, in how happy they are, how much they masturbate, or how the expectations they had with life are met or not.

Here, some of the other gaps reflected in the study:

More pressure in life for them. Young women (18 to 40 years old) feel 33% more pressured than men. Especially in “succeeding in studies”, “not disappointing” her family, and “being physically attractive”.

Walk through the street. 33% of women say they do not feel safe in their neighborhood after dark; in them it is 10%. Among the youngest, the gap increases to 42% of them and 12% of them.

The expectations. “The expectations that men create with respect to their lives are fulfilled in a greater proportion than the expectations that women create with respect to theirs,” says the study. 56% of men say that their lives are meeting or exceeding their expectations, compared to 50% of women who agree with this statement.

The unhappiness. There are five facets of life in which there are more unhappy women: the physical appearance (59% of women, 54% of men); health (49% of them, 42% of them); free time (49% of women and 43% of men); the father (30% of women compared to 25% of men); and the couple (29% of them, 24% of them).

Masturbation, pornography and prostitution. “Women and men have a very different relationship with all three,” the report states. On a weekly basis, 51% of men masturbate compared to 20% of women. 40% of men consume pornography on a weekly basis compared to 8% of women. 8% of men resort to prostitution compared to 3% of women.

Medicate: sleep, anxiety and depression. They, for these three reasons, consume more medicines: 23% of women and 16% of men take them weekly for sleep problems. For anxiety or depression, 18% of them and 11% of them. And among women between the ages of 41 and 64, “the consumption of both types of drugs skyrockets, standing at 29% and 22% respectively.”

The family burden. “There is a great disparity in the way cohabiting men and women perceive their contribution to family tasks, especially when it comes to parenting,” the report says. They believe that they do 69% of the housework and 69% of the care and education of their children; they believe that they do much less, 54% and 48%, respectively. This, adds the study, influences the satisfaction there is in the lives of these couples. They are happier “if they are in relationships where there is co-responsibility.” “Among women living in more weight-bearing relationships, average happiness with their partner is 7.1 (versus 7.9 in which both contribute equally) and happiness with life is, on average, 6.9 (compared to 7.3 in which both contribute equally). Between them, however, the difference is smaller, average happiness with a partner is 7.5 (compared to 7.9 if both contribute equally) and happiness with life is, on average, 6.9 (compared to to 7.2 when both contribute equally).

The vulnerability. In the research, three “fragility” situations were considered: suicidal ideation or attempt, eating disorders, and self-harm. At all three, women are more vulnerable, with 21%, 13% and 8%, respectively. In them, 16%, 6% and 5%. The tendency to experience these situations increases, both for men and women, among the youngest (from 18 to 40 years). In them it rises to 28%, 18% and 14%; and in them 20%, 9% and 9%.