From the comfort of the Palace, where he has 160 employees just for his whims, the Mexican monarch decreed the upper stage of the “austericide” that his government has become. In effect, once he irresponsibly squandered the people’s money, López Obrador ordered the entire “cuatero kingdom” one more idea to justify the insatiable looting of his government.

He decreed “Franciscan austerity”, which is nothing more than the modern version, and “reloaded”, of the old popular proverb: “that poverty be generalized, but in the compadre’s oxen”.

That is to say, that after the rude unbridled waste in the 44 months of his administration, President López ended taxpayers’ money and, faced with the bankruptcy of the public coffers, decreed a “draconian austerity.”

Of course, temperance that only affects the citizens, who will have –we will have–, not only worse public services, but also a criminal drop in the quality of the responsibilities of the State –such as security, health and education–, since “budgetary tightness” does not appear and will never appear in the Palace, in the Morena party, among the presidential offspring and clique and, much less, among the Palace looters.

In fact, we are witnessing the modern version of the legend that in 1789 attributes to Queen Marie Antoinette of France -famous for her frivolity and ignorance-, an outrageous passage that led her to the guillotine.

It turns out that members of the Court of Louis XVI went to Versailles to explain to the queen the economic crisis and, above all, the lack of bread.

Amazed, the monarch replied with her usual frivolity: “If there is no bread, let them eat cakes!”

The response outraged the people and, in 1893, the revolutionary court sentenced Marie Antoinette to the guillotine.

Today, in the Mexico of the 21st century, the rude “if there is no bread, let them eat cakes” remains a “child’s game”, since examples of waste, looting and squandering abound in a government that promised “Juarist mediocrity”, “brave honesty” and that they would be “first the poor”.

The reality, however, is insulting since AMLO’s is the government with the greatest waste, the greatest irresponsibility in public spending, the greatest looting, total dishonesty and, above all, we live in the largest factory of the poor in decades.

But if you have doubts about waste and corruption, here are the examples.

1.- The López Obrador government skimped on the purchase of cancer medicine for Mexican children and women, but citizens pay the outrageous amount of 6 million pesos per month for the operating cost of the National Palace where the president lives .

Not counting the salaries of 160 people who work in the Palace and who, for example, consume electricity for almost 300,000 to 250,000 pesos.

2.- While in most IMSS and Issste hospitals there are no basic medicines, the AMLO government spends, on average, one million pesos a month in the mornings; in total until today it has spent only for that item 34 million pesos.

3.- While inflation hits the poorest, as has not happened in decades, presidential whims like the “revocation of mandate” cost us almost 2 billion pesos.

4.- Just over 70 million pesos squandered for the trial consultation of the former presidents.

5.- And a whopping 6 million dollars for AMLO Fest.

6.- While thousands of recently graduated doctors are unemployed here, the federal government spends an estimated 50 million pesos paying 60 Cuban doctors who will not cure anyone.

7.- Indeed, the money that is spared for the health of Mexicans is used for espionage and indoctrination to implant the Cuban revolution in Mexico.

8.- And while unemployment grows day by day, Morena’s presidential pre-candidates –Claudia, Marcelo, Ricardo and Adán–, use unlimited public money –in millions of amounts not yet quantified–, to promote their presidential aspirations.

9.- In turn, and without any explanation, Mrs. Beatriz Gutiérrez has a budget of 33 million pesos per year, starting in 2021.

10.- Meanwhile, independent estimates indicate that Palacio and Morena spend around 200 million pesos a year in payment to digital companies that move millions of bots to hit critics of the failed AMLO government on networks.

11.- A year the federal government spends 300 million pesos for its favorite media: Televisa, Televisión Azteca and La Jornada, the most expensive drainers in the world.

12.- While the president decrees Franciscan austerity, it is estimated that his government’s dispute over the rejection of the T-MEC will cost public money between 30 and 40 billion dollars.

13.- Not counting, of course, the 300 billion pesos that are wasted for the Mayan Train, which is nothing other than the greatest ecocide in history.

14.- Apart from the 80 billion pesos that the useless AIFA cost, which has not even been used by López Obrador himself.

15.- Not including the 360 ​​billion pesos that the Dos Bocas refinery will cost.

16.- And the 350 million pesos that the maintenance of the stopped presidential plane costs per year are not included either.

17.- Not including the widespread corruption of the military, marines and national guards.

18.- Without taking into account the 350 billion pesos that it cost to throw away the NAIM.

19.- And without incorporating the real estate empires of the AMLO claque, such as Manuel Bartlett, La Casa Gris, the houses of the Sandoval Ackerman couple, the fortune of Pío López, Felipa and the Rocío Chocolate Factory.

20.- And not including the billions of pesos spent on the clientelism of at least 20 million Mexicans who, a month, receive one, two or even three gifts from the López government.

Indeed, the Mexican president squandered the public coffers, the money of the Mexicans ran out and, in the midst of the economic ruin of the State, he appeals to stupidity to continue with the looting of the nation.

Even when? Which of the state institutions will be able to stop not only the impoverishment of state responsibilities, but also looting, corruption and bankruptcy?

