School administrations reported that they have approved a number of facilities for students’ families regarding the payment of tuition fees for the academic year that begins in a few days, by offering various discounts to outstanding students and siblings, and contracting with banks and digital platforms specializing in “pay later,” which contributes to providing options for paying fees that are characterized by flexibility in paying in installments without interest.

In detail, the owner and director of Al-Shaala Educational Foundation, Ibrahim Baraka, said: “One of the most important policies of our schools is to provide all possible facilities to students’ families, the most important of which is paying tuition fees in installments on convenient dates, even if there are late installments from previous years.”

He added, “The school offers discounts to siblings and a discount to high achievers. As for those who are in default on payment – and their number is in the hundreds – the school gives them long periods to pay in convenient installments, noting that the value of the returned checks exceeds eight million dirhams, and the school accepts partial payment if the guardian requests it.”

Amin Al-Nizami, a member of the board of directors of the British Victoria School, said, “The school is keen to provide facilities for students’ families to help them pay fees. We are also lenient with some and allow them to pay monthly in a comfortable manner.”

He explained that “the school has allowed students to pay their tuition fees in 10 checks annually, not just three, as is the custom in most schools. We also offer discounts of up to 20% to siblings and outstanding students,” stressing the importance of supporting students’ families as they are a key element in the educational process.

He revealed that the school provides discounts to some students’ families after studying their case, at rates of up to 20%, taking into account their circumstances.

For his part, the Director of Al Maarifa International Private School, Samer Sarhan, stated that the school has provided many facilities for students’ families with regard to paying fees, including a discount for siblings and outstanding students who received high grades last year, in addition to discounts for special cases for some students’ families after studying their case, and according to the submitted request.

He pointed out that the school has contracted with a bank to pay the full fees by credit card, and to pay them in monthly installments to the bank over six or 12 months, without interest, which makes things much easier for the students’ families.

Bharat Manskhani, Director of International Schools Partnership, confirmed that the schools have signed an agreement with a digital platform that provides the “buy now, pay later” service, so that students’ parents can benefit from flexible and convenient payment plans that suit their budgets, enabling them to pay fees in installments throughout the academic year. He explained that the company will pay the total amount of the bill to the school, and students’ parents will pay the amount (the value of the fees) to the platform in easy installments without interest.

The principal of a private school that follows the British curriculum – who declined to be named – said that the school offers a number of facilities regarding the payment of tuition fees for the coming year, adding that it allows payment through three checks annually as usual, but it allows special flexibility for some parents of students who are struggling with payment, especially since people’s circumstances differ from one person to another.

She added that the school provides discounts for holders of the “Is’ad” and “Faz’a” cards, and also offers discounts that vary according to the curriculum for siblings, and for anyone who recommends the school to other parents, whether a friend or relative, so that he or she is given a special discount.

She pointed out that the school also offers discounts and scholarships to outstanding students, according to the school’s standards regarding academic achievement. Therefore, a special discount is given to students who obtain a certain grade point average determined by the school in advance, in addition to other discounts for those who have memorized the Holy Quran if it is complete, or those who have memorized 20 parts.