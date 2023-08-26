During the first half of this year, the Fujairah Police General Command recorded a decrease in the rate of traffic accidents by 20%, compared to the same period last year.

The Fujairah Police attributed this result to the traffic awareness achieved by the traffic campaigns, which showed tangible positive results in reducing the rates of road accidents.

She stated that the wrong overtaking, speed and sudden deviation caused the death of six people in separate accidents during the same period, and 94 people were seriously, moderately and simply injured, as a result of 5541 traffic accidents, while the same period during the past year recorded 6620 accidents, according to a recent traffic statistic. » on a copy thereof.

The statistics indicated that the month of March was the first month in terms of the number of traffic accidents, as it recorded 1009 accidents, while February witnessed the largest number of injuries with 21 injuries, while June was the month with the lowest number of injuries resulting from traffic accidents, which amounted to six injuries. For his part, the Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, Major General Muhammad Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, confirmed that the traffic teams dealt with 11,303 traffic accidents during the past year, including 10,863 collisions, 43 run-over accidents, and 162 rollover accidents, resulting in 176 injuries. He stressed that the decision to set times for trucks to cross had a direct impact on the decrease in traffic accident rates.

Al-Kaabi pointed out that the statistical results in the emirate showed a smooth traffic situation, especially since the emirate has a number of vital streets.

He stated that the Traffic and Patrols Department seeks to enhance the role of social responsibility among drivers and members of society, to reduce traffic accidents, and to achieve the highest levels of safety on the road, especially since traffic campaigns are continuing through police channels on social media and local media, through which drivers are urged to stay away from behaviors and practices. hazards that lead to accidents. For her part, the Director of the Traffic Awareness and Information Branch at the Traffic and Patrols Department of the Fujairah Police, First Lieutenant Moza Abdul Salam Al Darmaki, stressed the need for vehicle drivers to adhere to traffic and traffic regulations and laws, in order to avoid traffic accidents that result in loss of life and property. She stated that traffic control patrols are being intensified to educate and arrest violators, work to spread a culture of respect for the rights of pedestrians in society, raise awareness via text messages and social media, and give awareness lectures.