The prices of fresh fish witnessed a noticeable decrease during the first week of Ramadan, reaching about 20% in some types. Sellers attributed this noticeable decrease in prices to the increase in the quantities of fish offered, the decrease in consumers’ desire to eat fish for breakfast, and their preference for some red and white meat as a meal. President during Ramadan.

In detail, fish merchants in Al Mina Market in Abu Dhabi and Al Mushrif Mall Market in Abu Dhabi confirmed that fish prices had decreased over the past week by rates ranging between five and 20% on a number of fish types, compared to prices before the beginning of the month of Ramadan, as the price of sha’ari fell from 18 to 12. Dirhams, and bass from 40 to 35 dirhams, and fresh shrimp ranged between 30 and 60 dirhams depending on size and type, after the large size exceeded 80 dirhams, and grouper fish decreased from 55 dirhams to 45 dirhams, and salmon decreased from 65 dirhams, bringing the price of a kilogram to 52 dirhams. While the price of a kilogram of local sea bass reached 38 dirhams, sea bass 44 dirhams, kingfish 35 dirhams, Sultan Ibrahim 22 dirhams, mullet fish 20 dirhams, net 10 dirhams, and seabream 33 dirhams.

They pointed out that the decrease in prices at the beginning of the month of Ramadan is a phenomenon that occurs annually, as the available quantities are greater than the demand, due to most consumers resorting to eating foods that depend on red and white meat, such as puree and porridge, pointing out that most of the sales are limited to specific types of meat. Citizens buy fish, such as kingfish and hamour, for use in the Machboos meal.

A fish seller in the port market, Adel Nouri, said: “Fish prices have declined from what they were before the month of Ramadan due to the decrease in demand for purchases,” indicating that it is expected that prices will rise again during the second half of the month, due to consumers’ desire for change, so that prices will reach Its peak is just before Eid al-Fitr.

A fish seller, Ayman Al-Masry, supported this opinion, and attributed this to people’s demand for meat and chicken during the month of Ramadan, pointing out that prices rise again as the end of Ramadan approaches, when the great demand for buying fish from people or restaurants begins. Sellers confirmed that prices were high before the month of Ramadan, and have decreased now, and this is repeated during the month of Ramadan every year, due to the low demand on the part of consumers for eating fish.