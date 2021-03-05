At least twenty people were killed when a car bomb exploded outside a restaurant in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, late Friday.

Witnesses and the media said that a shooting followed the explosion, which covered the area with a cloud of smoke.

The attack also wounded 30 others.

“So far, we have transported 20 dead and 30 injured people from the site of the explosion,” said Dr. Abdul Qadir Adan of the Ambulance Institution.

An eyewitness said, “A speeding car exploded at the restaurant. I was going to the restaurant, but I returned quickly when the explosion occurred and covered the area with smoke.”

Media reports stated that the explosion also resulted in property losses and that police cordoned off the area.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Al-Shabab terrorist movement carried out similar attacks in different regions of Somalia.