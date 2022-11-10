On board a small boat loaded with migrants rescued in the night off the coast of Lampedusa, the military of the Capitaneria found the body of a newborn of just 20 days, originally from the Ivory Coast. The little boy was part of the group of 37 who attempted to cross the Mediterranean on a makeshift boat from Mahres in Tunisia. He suffered from respiratory problems even before the departure, he did not survive the bad weather and cold of the trip. His little body was taken to the mortuary of the Cala Pisana cemetery. The nineteen-year-old mother, on the other hand, was transferred to the hotspot in the Imbriacola district together with the other rescued people.

The woman claimed she wanted to take him to Italy to have him treated, while his father would remain in Tunisia: the doctors present during the landing carried out a quick inspection of the child and confirmed the woman’s version. There were also two burned on board. The Agrigento prosecutor’s office was informed of the affair. After several days in which the weather and sea conditions were not favorable, the landings on the island resumed. 147 reached the largest of the Pelagias during the night, in addition to the 374 that landed yesterday. Yesterday due to hypothermia, a woman who had just landed died in the island’s outpatient clinic due to cardiac arrest.

The mayor of Lampedusa and Linosa, Filippo Mannino, wrote to Prime Minister Meloni and to the Minister of the Interior Piantedosi to ask for an urgent meeting: “I am constantly receiving calls from the police to inform me that there are bodies. It seems to me that I am witnessing a war bulletin and what worries me is that it is becoming a daily occurrence, in the indifference of Europe. It is hard to work in these conditions, first of all humanly and secondly because our municipality cannot bear this burden, also due to the lack of human, instrumental and financial resources ”.