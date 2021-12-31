In Spain, people are queuing up to be tested for coronaviruses before the Christmas festivities| Photo: EFE

At least twenty countries on four continents have reached record numbers of contamination by Covid-19 in recent days, according to a survey by the Financial Times. The Ômicron variant – which has a faster transmission speed, but has caused fewer hospitalizations and deaths, as shown by initial studies – has been boosting cases.

The nations that had the highest numbers of cases since the start of the pandemic are:

Europe: Denmark, Spain, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Greece and Ireland.

North America: United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Africa: Zambia, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Burundi, Angola, Ethiopia, Ghana and Mozambique.

Oceania: Australia.

In South America, Bolivia registered this Thursday (29), for the third consecutive day, a record of daily cases of covid-19, with 7,900 new positives and 30 deaths. Until then, the daily record of positive cases had been 3,800 in June.

According to platform data Our World in Data, on Tuesday (28) the world registered, for the first time, more than one million cases of Covid-19 in a single day – in all, there were 1.49 million new infections. The next day, the high numbers remained, with a total of 1.31 million cases.

Given the numbers, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned, on Wednesday (29), of the worldwide increase in new infections. The organisation’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called the situation a “contamination tsunami”.