At least 20 children died on Tuesday from a fire declared in a school in the Nigerian capital, Niamey, as confirmed by the authorities on Wednesday, who have highlighted that it is a preliminary balance of victims.

The fire broke out in a school in the Pays Bas neighborhood of the capital and caused the destruction of several classrooms, without the origin of the flames being known for the moment, as the ActuNiger news portal has collected.

The head of the Niamey Fire Service, Sidi Mohamed, has pointed out that the flames spread to all classes, built with straw. “Unfortunately, we mourn many victims, more than 20,” he said, according to the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The Nigerian Prime Minister, Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, who has visited the place together with the Ministers of Education and the Interior, said that “it is a really sad event.” “If it is a crime, those responsible will be brought to justice,” he added.