Juarez City.- Twenty vehicles under the protection of the Municipal Government were destroyed by fire tonight, after the fire that occurred at the “Pemex” Corral number 3, located on the Juan Gabriel axis and the Casas Grandes highway.

The flames, which reached several metres in height, spread between the stranded vehicles, so the Fire Department sent two fire extinguishing machines, number 11 and 12, as well as the tanker and a tanker that supplied drinking water to control the fire. The cause of the accident has not yet been revealed.

The stacked vehicles had been seized on previous dates and for various reasons by officers from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) and the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

The municipal parking lots are managed by the Municipal Parking Meter Operator. The head of the department, Andrés Domínguez, did not answer the call made tonight to find out the situation of the affected vehicles.