Dubai (Al-Ittihad) The value of food and beverages trade in the UAE during the first nine months of 2021 amounted to about $20.2 billion, of which $12.8 billion were imports, $4.1 billion were exports and $3.3 billion were re-exports, according to data from the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics. The data confirmed that during the period from 2011 to 2020, the country’s imports, exports and re-exports of food and beverages achieved a compound annual growth rate of 0.6%, 7.5% and 6.0%, respectively. The data reflects the efforts and effective initiatives launched by the UAE to encourage investment in the food and beverage industry, empower food-related sectors locally and internationally, and pay great attention to food security and its support for agricultural projects with the aim of achieving sustainability in food supply chains. Looking at the most prominent partners in the food and beverage trade during the first nine months of 2021, the data confirms the success of the UAE in implementing its strategy in diversifying food import sources, as ten countries accounted for more than half of the country’s total food and beverage imports. India came in the first place with a share of 12%, followed by the United States of America 7%, Brazil 6%, Australia 5%, Canada 5%, and Saudi Arabia 5%. Looking at the country’s exports of food and beverages, ten countries accounted for about 66% of the country’s total exports of food and beverages to the world during the first nine months of 2021, with Saudi Arabia ranked first with a share of 17%, followed by the Sultanate of Oman 9%, and Kuwait 8 %, and China 5%. Through its strategic location, which makes the UAE a gateway to the food and beverage trade sector in the world, the UAE markets were able to advance the growth rates in the food and beverage sector, benefiting from the national strategy for food security launched by the UAE government in November 2018, which included many initiatives that focus on developing an integrated national system. It enables food production by employing modern technologies and investing in the food technology sector, in addition to diversifying food import sources and building an advanced logistics network that secures alternative supply chain plans. During the first nine months of 2021, ten major food items accounted for around 76% of the UAE’s food and beverage imports. Imported fruits and nuts accounted for the largest proportion of imports (13%), followed by meat 11%, dairy products 10%, oilseeds 7% and cereals 7%. According to data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center, fruits and nuts accounted for 15% of the UAE’s total food and beverage exports, along with dairy products, vegetable oils, sugar, sweets and other food products. In addition, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce at the Dubai World Trade Center organized a business meeting on the sidelines of the launch of the 27th edition of Gulfood 2022, with the participation of many visiting delegations participating in the exhibition, as part of the Chamber’s efforts to introduce investment opportunities in the food and beverage sector in the Emirate at the stage of Post covid-19. The business meeting was attended by Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Food and Beverage Manufacturers Working Group under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, and more than 200 participants from the local and international business communities from 48 countries, during which they reviewed the competitive advantages that Dubai provides in the field of food and beverage industries. and the opportunities offered by the Emirate in this field.